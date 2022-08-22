David E. K. Frischkorn Sells 5,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
METC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 913,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,476. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $517.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on METC. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
