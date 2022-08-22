DeFine Achieves Market Cap of $6.66 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $6.33 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFine alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.