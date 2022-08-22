DeFine Achieves Market Cap of $6.66 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $6.33 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeFine Coin Profile
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
