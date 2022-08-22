Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Delek US Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DK opened at $28.79 on Monday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Delek US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

