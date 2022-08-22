Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 418.4% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,357,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

