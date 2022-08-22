Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $36.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KSS. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.57.

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

