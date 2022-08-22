Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

ETR DEQ opened at €24.78 ($25.29) on Thursday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a one year high of €25.84 ($26.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.68 and a 200 day moving average of €19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

