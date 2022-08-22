Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($27.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.10 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching €18.90 ($19.28). 8,115,750 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.82.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.