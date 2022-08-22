DFI.Money Achieves Market Cap of $38.95 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DFI.Money has a market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $120.79 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $1,009.28 or 0.04717377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078558 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

