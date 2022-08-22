Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,512.66

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $75,512.66 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,292.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.18 or 0.07613738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00158859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00266609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00722016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00579475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,404,228 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.