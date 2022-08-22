Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GD opened at $239.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.