Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 20,536 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 496,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Amdocs by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 486,113 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Amdocs by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

