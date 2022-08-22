Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,042 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

