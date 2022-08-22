Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $506.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

