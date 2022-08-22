Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $108,658,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner Company Profile

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.