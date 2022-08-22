Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $14.75 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,057 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.25 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

