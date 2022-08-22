Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.