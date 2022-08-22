Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 372 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,319.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2,055.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

