Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $60.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

