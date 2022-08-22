Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

