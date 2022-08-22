DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. DLocal’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
DLocal Trading Up 2.9 %
DLO traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,462. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. DLocal has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
