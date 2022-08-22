DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. DLocal’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

DLocal Trading Up 2.9 %

DLO traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,462. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. DLocal has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 348,920 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $18,375,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 439.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DLocal by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 113,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

