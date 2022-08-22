DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,716 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of DouYu International worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 754,651 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,209,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 289,195 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Stock Performance

DOYU traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,887. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

