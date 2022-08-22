DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.02. 48,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $528.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $36.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

