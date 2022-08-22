Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $36.58. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.