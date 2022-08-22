Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.60. 658,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,236,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.