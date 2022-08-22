Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,414. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

