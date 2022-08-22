Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. 153,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,251. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

