Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National makes up approximately 1.7% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

