Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.76. 169,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
