Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.76. 169,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.