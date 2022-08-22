Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,284. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.24 and a 12 month high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,269 shares of company stock worth $18,590,741 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

