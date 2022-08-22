Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $251.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.