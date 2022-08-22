ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Financial Comparison

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECMOHO and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.03 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.11 ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.46 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -3.54

ECMOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECMOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.0% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ECMOHO and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 1 5 1 0 2.00

ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $4.81, indicating a potential upside of 232.02%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Summary

ContextLogic beats ECMOHO on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.