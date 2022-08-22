Edgewood Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 5.86% of Match Group worth $1,818,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. 37,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

