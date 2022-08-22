Edgewood Management LLC Buys 1,504,353 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 5.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,685,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,445,000 after buying an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.19. 31,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,972. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

