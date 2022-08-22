Edgewood Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $311,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.93. 285,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,306,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.