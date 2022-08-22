Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 831,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.67. 53,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

