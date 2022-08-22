Edgewood Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,423,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.68 and a 200-day moving average of $421.11. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

