Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,571. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

