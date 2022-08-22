Edgewood Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

United Airlines stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

