Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $62,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Shares of EW opened at $98.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

