Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $532,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

NYSE EW opened at $98.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

