Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.44

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 723425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.