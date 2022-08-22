Elastos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $575,028.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Elastos has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $575,028.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00008539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

