Elitium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $967,931.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Elitium has a market cap of $25.14 million and $967,931.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,225.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

