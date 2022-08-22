Elk Finance (ELK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,395.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $506,801.92 and $44,395.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Elk Finance Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
