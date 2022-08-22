Elk Finance (ELK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,395.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $506,801.92 and $44,395.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elk Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Elk Finance Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elk Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elk Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.