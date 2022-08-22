Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Major Shareholder Buys $116,400.00 in Stock

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 10,000 shares of Embark Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,202,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,525.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Collective Iv L.P. Data also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 122,000 shares of Embark Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,480.00.

Shares of EMBK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.58. 445,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $209.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Embark Technology from $220.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

