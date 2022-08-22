Emerson Electric (EMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “mkt perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $99.00.

8/10/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Emerson Electric had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/19/2022 – Emerson Electric was given a new $107.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,792. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

