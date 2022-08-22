Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 824,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 36,253,547 shares.The stock last traded at $77.67 and had previously closed at $79.46.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

