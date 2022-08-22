Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. Envista has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

