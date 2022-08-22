Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Envista Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. Envista has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
