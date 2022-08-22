Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. Equifax has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

