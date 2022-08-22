Equilibria Tops 1-Day Volume of $241,259.00 (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Equilibria has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $241,259.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equilibria has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Equilibria
Equilibria is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410.
Buying and Selling Equilibria
